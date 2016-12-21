Fred J. Gryzwa dies at 91, WWII vet did his duty

Fred Gryzwa weighed only 116 pounds as a 15-year-old boxing for Wisconsin’s Peshtigo High School.

He may have packed on another 10 pounds by the end of junior year, when he enlisted in the Army. He received a Bronze Star for valor for repeatedly entering a European minefield to rescue fellow soldiers.

“They hit a mine, and him and his buddy just ran up to the vehicle through the minefield,” said his son Ken. They found two dead soldiers and two who were barely alive, one of them moaning for his mother. Mr. Gryzwa made four trips back and forth in attempts to save them, his son said.

He downplayed his quick action as adrenaline. But it was more than that, his son said.

“It was the ‘no-excuse’ generation,” said Ken Gryzwa.

In Italy, Mr. Gryzwa saw the bodies of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress strung up in a Milan square. He made it home from the war and lived to see his three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren before he died last month at 91.

Throughout his life, he exhibited a resourcefulness and persistence that helped him fix just about anything and reinvent himself in different careers.

He was born Fryderyk Gryzwa in Chicago. His Polish parents, Helen and Joseph, immigrated to Illinois, but missed the farm life they had in Europe, said Mr. Gryzwa’s nephew Tom. When he was 6 or 7, his parents traded their Archer Avenue home for a farm in Peshtigo, a Wisconsin town about 50 miles northeast of Green Bay.

“They literally traded the house,” said Ken Gryzwa. “It was like a monopoly game.”

In the early 1930s, when the Gryzwas moved to Peshtigo, the lumber town still had living survivors of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history, which occurred the same night as Chicago’s Great Fire of 1871. The Wisconsin blaze is estimated to have killed more than 2,000 people — perhaps eight times as many as the better-known Chicago Fire. The heat was so intense, birds were said to have incinerated in mid-air, according to the Peshtigo Fire Museum.

The journey to Peshtigo wasn’t easy for the Gryzwas. En route, their 2-year-old twins, Jadwig and Julian, died, said Tom Gryzwa. Six of their nine children survived childhood. Fred shared a bed with two brothers, Stanley and Chester. When Fred was around 12, he woke to find Stanley, about 14, had died next to him in his sleep, possibly of a seizure.

There was always work to do on the farm. In between chores, Fred boxed, ran track and played football at Peshtigo High School. Wiry and strong, “Uncle Fritz” could do handstands and flips, even as an adult, his nephew said.

In the late 1930s, the Gryzwa farmhouse was destroyed in a fire, so the family moved into the town of Peshtigo, and their father worked in a foundry, Tom Gryzwa said. He later died, at 54, while cranking an old-time car.

In the Army, Fred Gryzwa ”was a messenger,” his son said. “He would either ferry commanders from the rear lines to the front lines in a Jeep if communications had failed, or he would take messages up to the front lines in a Jeep.”

Often, he’d have to out-maneuver artillery shells and enemy fire. “He said you’d feel the ‘whoosh,’ and [his] hearing would go, and you’d be a little disoriented from the concussion from the blast,” his son said.

After the war he moved to Chicago and married Esther Jendro. They raised their family in the St. Ben’s neighborhood and were married 68 years until her death last year.

He worked as a welder at Steel Fabricating & Engineering in Ravenswood, where he rose to be a manager, “a suit-and-tie guy with a fedora,’’ said his son.

Still, he always did side jobs bartending on Lincoln Avenue at North Center Tap and This is It.

“There’s nothing he would not attempt to fix or do when it came to a screwdriver, hammer,” Ken Gryzwa said. “He could remodel a room. He could do the electric.”

He’d tell friends or relatives, “I’ll come and hang that ceiling fan for you. I enjoy doing it.”

“He would make little birdhouses and give them away to people,” his son said.

In the 1980s, he became part owner of an old-school eight-lane bowling alley, Timber Lanes, 1851 W. Irving Park Road, where he was a father figure to many of the young patrons.

At the same time, he had another side job, this one at a steel fabricating company that became known as G&S for Mr. Gryzwa and another owner, George Skretny. G&S helped make machines that automatically tee up golf balls at driving ranges.

He loved dogs, and “If there was a stray dog, he would find a home for it,” his nephew said.

Mr. Gryzwa is also survived by his daughters Sandra Mueller and Roberta Hosp; his grandchildren Mark, Todd, Jennifer, Natalie, Ryan and Alysse; and seven great-grandchildren. Services have been held.