Freight train derails in south suburban Blue Island

A freight train derailed on Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Blue Island.

Three empty cars came off the rails about 4:30 p.m. at 136th and Chatham streets, according to a spokeswoman for CSX Transportation, which operates the tracks. No one was hurt.

The Blue Island Police and Fire departments responded to the scene. Neither could immediately provide further information.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation Tuesday evening.