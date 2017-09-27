Frightening fest: Family attacked, beaten by teenagers at Six Flags

Nine people are facing charges after a family was attacked Saturday night during “Fright Fest” at Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee.

During an incident involving line-cutting at the theme park at 1 Great America Pkwy., a 50-year-old woman asked a group of about nine teenagers not to use foul language in front of her 12-year-old son, according to interim Gurnee Deputy Police Chief of Operations Brian Smith.

The 12-year-old boy was then “sucker-punched” by one of the teens, and his 51-year-old father stepped up to protect him, Smith said.

The group then attacked the entire family, kicking, stomping and punching them while they were on the ground, Smith said.

The father, mother and boy were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Gregory Battle, 18, of Waukegan was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and mob action, Smith said. He was ordered held on a $20,000 bond.

Eight juveniles were also charged and taken to the Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills.

“The safety of our guests is always our highest priority and we have zero tolerance for any unlawful behavior,” Tess Claussen, communications manager for Six Flags Great America, said in an emailed statement.

“This was an isolated incident and Gurnee police along with our own security personnel responded promptly,” Claussen said.

Fright Fest, the park’s annual Halloween celebration, is currently ongoing at Six Flags.