Fugitive apprehended outside Bolingbrook home

A man who was wanted for violating his probation was arrested Thursday outside his southwest suburban Bolingbrook home.

Dvino E. Thomas, 31, was wanted on a $500,000 arrest warrant for violating probation and failure to appear in court in connection with a December 2015 incident in unincorporated Spring Grove, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Thomas had been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

He also was wanted on a drug violation warrant in Boone County, the sheriff’s office said.

To avoid being arrested, Thomas would often switch vehicles and stay overnight in different locations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrants deputies found Thomas on Wednesday driving a vehicle near South Ashland Avenue and West 43rd Street in Chicago, the sheriff’s office said. They tried to stop him, but he drove off.

The next day, deputies learned Thomas was at his home in the 300 block of Woodcreek Lane in Bolingbrook and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said. Thomas was taken to the Lake County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.