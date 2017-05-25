Fugitive convicted of selling heroin in Elgin at missed court date

Donevin A. Quick, 40, was convicted Tuesday of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, but his whereabouts remain unknown as a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. | Kane County state's attorney's office

A northwest suburban Algonquin man facing at least six years in prison for selling heroin is nowhere to be found after missing his last two court dates, which included his trial.

Donevin A. Quick, 40, was convicted Tuesday on a felony county of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. His trial proceeded despite his absence.

In April 2014, Quick agreed to sell less than 1 gram of heroin to an undercover officer for $40, prosecutors said. He and his co-defendant met the officer in a Elgin parking lot, where Quick handed over four baggies of heroin in exchange for the money.

Quick, who was free on $15,000 bail, last appeared in court Feb. 2, prosecutors said. He didn’t show up to a May 17 court appearance, after which a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He then missed his May 23 trial.

A court date for Quick to be sentenced was expected July 13, where he faces between six and 30 years in prison, prosecutors said. Quick’s criminal history includes a 2004 robbery conviction in Will County, a 2007 drug conviction in LaSalle County and a 2008 burglary conviction in DeKalb County.

Anyone with information on Quick’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.