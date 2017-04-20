Fugitive found in Beach Park with firearms, drugs

A fugitive taken into custody Wednesday in north suburban Beach Park was found with loaded firearms, cocaine and marijuana.

Raymundo Acosta, 27, of Beach Park, was wanted on a $250,000 failure to appear warrant for four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, delivery of marijuana and battery, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation, members of the Lake County sheriff’s office Warrants Team, U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Waukegan police arrested Acosta Wednesday at a mobile home where he was staying in the 38400 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park, police said.

During a search, Acosta was found with four loaded firearms, over 20 grams of cocaine, and marijuana, police said.

Acosta was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies, police said.

cHe is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Lake County Jail and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 8, police said.