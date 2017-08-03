Fugitive gang member arrested in Round Lake Beach

A fugitive gang member was arrested Tuesday in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Fabian Ponce, 28, was wanted on a $300,000 failure to appear warrant after being charged with for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. He was also on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s warrants team and U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force learned Ponce was at a residence in the 200 block of East Clarendon Drive in Round Lake Beach, and he was taken into custody there.

Ponce, of Round Lake Beach, remains in custody at the Lake County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 14.