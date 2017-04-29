Fugitive gang member found hiding in closet of Zion home

A man wanted for failure to appear in court on a stolen vehicle charge was found hiding in a closet of his north suburban Zion home Friday.

Michael L. Lee, 31, was previously arrested in May of 2015 after he allegedly drove away from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle in Beach Park, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 14 after he allegedly violated his probation.

Sheriff’s deputies found Lee, a “documented street gang member,” hiding inside a closet Friday in his home in Zion, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he remains held on $500,000 bail pending a court appearance May 1.