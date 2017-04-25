Fugitive Outlaws member finally appears in federal courtroom

A notorious Chicago fugitive finally found himself standing before a federal judge Tuesday, listening calmly as a prosecutor laid out charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Outlaws Motorcycle Club member Orville Jerome Cochran, 67, was arrested Sunday for shoplifting in Evergreen Park, 16 years after he was indicted in Milwaukee with five other Outlaws members in a federal racketeering case.

Cochran was allegedly caught Sunday trying to walk out of a Meijer store with a back brace stuffed in his pants. He gave police a fake name, but they were able to confirm his identity through his fingerprints.

Cochran appeared with his legs shackled Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez. He wore an orange jumpsuit, and he calmly answered the judge as she asked him whether he understood the charges against him.

Valdez ordered Cochran held in federal custody until Friday, when his attorney asked for a detention hearing. Cochran is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, records show.

The racketeering case in which he is charged involves allegations of drug dealing, bombings and two murders by members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. His co-defendants have been convicted and were sentenced to terms ranging from six years to more than 13 years in prison for their roles in a drug conspiracy.

Cochran and two of his co-defendants were accused of being involved in the fatal stabbing of Michael “Mad Mike” Quale, a member of the rival Hells Angels motorcycle club, during a fight at a Lancaster, New York, speedway in September 1994. A member of the Outlaws was shot to death in the melee.

The indictment also alleges Cochran was involved in the March 1995 killing of Jack Castle.

It’s not clear where Cochran was living recently, though he gave authorities an Illinois address.

