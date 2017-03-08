Fugitive wanted for fatal North Chicago DUI crash taken into custody

A fugitive who was involved in a fatal DUI crash earlier this year was taken into custody Tuesday in north suburban Waukegan, according to police.

Sherrod E. Abraham, 28, of Waukegan, was wanted on a felony warrant charging four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The charges stemmed from an April 21 crash in North Chicago that left an Evanston man dead and five other people injured.

Abraham was taken into custody Tuesday without incident at his home in the 2600 block of Cornelia Avenue by the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $1 million bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for August 9.