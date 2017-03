Fugitive wanted on drug charges arrested in Plano

U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted on drug charges last week in southwest suburban Plano.

Paul Reynolds, 35, was arrested March 10 in the 3000 block of Boyer Lane in Plano, according to a statement from the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

Reynolds, who lives in Plano, was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for delivery and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. He had been a fugitive since March 3.