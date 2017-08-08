Funeral for slain hair stylist moved to a larger venue

LENNON, Mich. — A larger funeral venue has been secured for the 26-year-old hair stylist found stabbed to death in a Chicago case that prompted a cross-country manhunt for two men.

The family of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau said Tuesday that they had to change to the bigger space for Saturday’s funeral in Lennon, Michigan, “due to the amount of love and support.” Cornell-Duranleau was found dead July 27 in the Chicago apartment of former Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem.

Lathem is accused in the case along with Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren. Both men separately surrendered to authorities in California last week after being the subject of a days-long search by police.

Cornell-Duranleau’s funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Lennon Wesleyan Church with burial at the Yerian Cemetery in Lennon.