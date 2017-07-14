Gang member, 12, who shot at cop, spends allowance on pot: prosecutors

The 12-year-old boy who shot at a Chicago Police officer last month is a gang member who buys marijuana with his allowance, prosecutors said Friday in arguing against the boy’s release.

None of that mattered to Cook County Juvenile Court Judge Marianne Jackson anyway; the judge said Friday that “if I were told he was a choir boy, I wouldn’t release him.”

An attorney for the boy had asked that he be allowed to leave custody and submit to electronic home monitoring.

Prosecutors strenuously objected.

The boy “is a pledged Four Corner Hustler” they said, who has come home “completely red-eyed . . . could not recognize his mother because he was so completely under the influence.”

But Jackson said regardless of anything else in his background, she was keeping him in custody based on the nature of the case, which she called “grave and serious.”

Cook County juvenile court prosecutors have accused the boy and another youth, age 17, of firing “several” shots in the direction of two on-duty Chicago police officers in the 3100 block of West 13th Street on June 5. They say footage from video cameras, gunshot residue and “self-incriminating statements” tie the boys to the crimes. The bullets didn’t hit the police officers. Prosecutors offered no possible motive.

At a previous court hearing, Juvenile Court Judge George L. Canellis pointed out that the alleged shooters had made an “active step of exiting the car” to shoot at police.

The two youths, whom the Chicago Sun-Times are not naming because they are juveniles, are also charged with multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors also have charged another 17-year-old, accusing him, among other things, of driving the car away from the scene after the shots were fired.

The two alleged shooters stepped out of a stolen 2007 Nissan Murano and fired shots in the direction of the police officers about 8 p.m. Monday, prosecutors have said. The boys then got back in the SUV, which sped away. Police chased the SUV, which was eventually stopped in the 3700 block of South Pulaski, prosecutors said.

Police recovered two handguns from the SUV, as well as 15 baggies containing suspected drugs from the driver of the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Because all three are charged — for now — as juveniles, all could potentially remain locked up until their 21st birthdays.

Contributing: Jordan Owen