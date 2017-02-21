Garage burglaries reported in Austin

Police are warning West Side residents of a string of garage burglaries reported in the Austin neighborhood in the last two months.

The burglaries occurred in the area from Oak Park to Harlem and North Avenue to Armitage, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. A person forcibly entered the side door of the garages and stole items from inside.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9 and 5:40 p.m. Jan. 16-18 in the 1700 block of North Sayre;

• between 5 and 7 p.m. Jan. 16-18 in the 1600 block of North New England;

• between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Jan. 17-18 in the 1600 block of North New England;

• between 8:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. Jan. 17-18 in the 1600 block of North New England;

• between 12 and 6 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 1800 block of North New England; and

• between 3 p.m. and 7 a.m. Feb. 11-13 in the 6800 block of North Armitage.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.