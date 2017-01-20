Garage burglaries reported in Humboldt Park

Police are warning residents about a series of garage burglaries reported earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

In each break-in, someone forced entry through a garage door and took property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

at 10 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 1100 block of North Kedvale;

at 4 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 800 block of North Tripp; and

at 8 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1100 block of North Karlov.

The suspect was described as a 28 to 30-year-old black man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.