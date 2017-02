Garage burglaries reported on Far South Side

Police are warning residents of numerous garage burglaries on the Far South Side.

Sixteen garage burglaries have been reporting across the Rosemoor, Fernwood and West Pullman neighborhoods since December 2016, according to alerts from Chicago Police.

The most recent garage burglary happened about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 10500 block of South Prairie, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.