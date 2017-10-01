Garage fire reported in Lake Forest

A garage fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest, but one firefighter was injured.

At 10:22 a.m. fire officials received a call after a construction crew working across the street in the 100 block of North Ridge Road spotted the fire, according to Lake Forest Fire Department.

Crews found smoke coming from a closed garage attached to the house, fire officials said. Firefighters went through a side door and extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes.

One firefighter was injured, treated and released.

Lake Bluff, Mundelein and Northbrook firefighters responded to cover Lake Forest stations while local firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department. The estimated damage is $25,000.