Garbage truck crashes on I-65 in NW Indiana

A garbage truck caused a back-up early Thursday on I-65 in northwest Indiana after it crashed into a guardrail. | Indiana State Police

A garbage truck crashed early Thursday on I-65 in northwest Indiana, causing a major back-up.

The truck was in the right lane about 5:35 a.m. on I-65 just south of the Kankakee River in Jasper County when the it went off the road and hit the outside guardrail, according to Indiana State Police.

The truck bounced off, but then hit the guardrail a second time, causing its right tractor tires to become lodged under the rail.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

The truck, a 2005 Mack semi, owned by Illinois Bulk Carriers, was taking garbage from Chicago to a landfill in Monticello, Indiana, police said.

The right lane was closed for about 90 minutes, according to police. Traffic was backed up for several miles.