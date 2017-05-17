Garbage truck driver dies after crashing into viaduct in Oak Forest

A garbage truck driver died after crashing into a viaduct Monday afternoon in south suburban Oak Forest.

The truck crashed into the viaduct in the 15700 block of South Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest about 3:30 p.m., according to Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver, 57-year-old Joseph Heldt, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 5:50 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Heldt was a Lansing resident.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision, and heart disease was listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the major accident reconstruction team.