McCarthy: Nothing to provide on subpoena in Jacksons’ divorce

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy speaks to the City Club of Chicago in September 2016. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Meeting with the Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune on Thursday, former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy said he had nothing to provide to attorneys in response to a subpoena he was issued in the divorce proceedings of Sandi Jackson and Jesse Jackson Jr.

McCarthy told the board he met Sandi Jackson a few times and their relationship was typical of that between a police superintendent and alderman.

He also told the newspaper that he was not sure of why he was subpoenaed in the first place.

“When you guys find out, please let me know because I’m trying to find out, too,” he told the Tribune. “I can tell you I have no fear of this.”