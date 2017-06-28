Gary DeCarlo, voice of Sox anthem ‘…Kiss Him Goodbye,’ dies at 75

Gary DeCarlo, the lead singer of the band Steam, whose chart-topping hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” became a game anthem for Chicago White Sox fans, has died. He was 75.

According to TMZ.com and other reports, DeCarlo succumbed to lung cancer.

The song, which hit No. 1 in 1969, was also used in the film “Remember the Titans.”

Organist Nancy Faust was largely credited with making the song a favorite among White Sox fans who chanted along to its catchy refrain when opposing teams’ pitchers were removed from a game.