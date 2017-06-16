Gary detectives seek fresh leads in double homicide last year

All leads have been exhausted as investigators search for the person or people responsible for the deaths of two 18-year-olds gunned down last year in Gary, Indiana, police said.

With the investigation at a standstill, detectives are urging the public to provide them with fresh tips, according to Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Koreena Ramos and Zantrell Collins were found fatally shot inside a car about 8 p.m. Oct. 13, 2016 when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue, authorities said. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

Both lived about three blocks away from where they were killed, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Kristopher Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.