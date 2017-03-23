Gary man charged for road rage shooting

A 23-year-old Gary man has been charged with firing a gun at another driver on Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Spencer Patterson was charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license, Gary police said.

Patterson shot into another vehicle during a “road rage” incident in the area of Fifth Avenue and Delaware Street in Gary, police said. The vehicle was struck twice on the driver’s side door, but the driver was not injured.

Officers got a description of Patterson’s vehicle, which was stopped at Fourth Avenue and Polk Street, police said. Patterson was identified by the other driver as the shooter.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call Sgt. Fazekas at (219) 881-1210, or the crime tip line at (866) Crime-GP.