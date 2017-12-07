Gary man charged with beating ex-wife turns himself in to sheriff

A northwest Indiana man who allegedly beat his ex-wife in front of their 3-year-old son last week turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning.

Larry Vickery, 34, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of criminal confinement, and six counts of domestic battery, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 12 a.m. on July 6, officers responded to a woman in distress at her neighbor’s house in the 2800 block of West 46th Avenue in Gary, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner told police the 33-year-old woman was inside his home, according to the sheriff’s office. The officers went inside and saw the woman handcuffed and screaming.

The woman said Vickery, her ex-husband, had forced his way into her home, sprayed her in the eyes with pepper spray, and beat her in front of their 3-year-old son, according to the sheriff’s office. The child also came into contact with the pepper spray.

The woman was hospitalized and the boy was evaluated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman had a protective order against Vickery, who had already left when police arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vickery remained at large until Wednesday morning, when his attorney called the sheriff’s office and said his client was willing to turn himself in to Sheriff John Buncich only.

About 10 a.m., Vickery surrendered himself to Buncich in the parking lot outside the sheriff’s office in Crown Point. He is being held at the Lake County Jail.