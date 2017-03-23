Gary man charged with reckless homicide for shooting cousin

A 21-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide for shooting his cousin Tuesday while they were playing with a gun in northwest Indiana.

About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Tyler Street in Gary, according to Gary police.

Officers arrived and spoke to a woman who said her nephew, 18-year-old Corey Brazelton, and her son, Damon Guy Hill, were outside playing with a gun when the gun went off, police said.

Brazelton was shot in the chest, and Hill drove him to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m., police said. He lived in Indianapolis.

Hill was charged Thursday with felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, police said.

An investigation was ongoing and anyone with information should call Sgt. Ogden at (219) 755-2852, or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.