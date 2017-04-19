Gary man charged with threatening group of people with handgun

A man has been charged with threatening a group of people with a gun earlier this week in northwest Indiana.

Javon D. Joiner 34 of Gary is charged with one count of intimidation, and three counts of pointing a firearm, according to Gary police.

On April 17, 2017, police were called to the 4800 block of Maryland Place, where an altercation had taken place. Joiner at some point aimed a gun at several people and threatened them, police said.

No one was injured.

Joiner remains in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Det. Sgt. Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210.