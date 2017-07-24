Gary man facing drug charges after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

A Gary man is facing multiple drug charges following a routine traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

A trooper was sitting in his police car at 10:06 p.m. Saturday about one mile east of the Illinois border on the Indiana Toll Road when he saw a 2000 GMC Yukon driving east with improper headlights, according to Indiana State Police.

After catching up with the SUV and running its Indiana license plate, the trooper found there was an active arrest warrant out for the registered owner, who had a driving status of “Suspended Prior,” state police said.

The trooper pulled over the driver at the Westpoint Toll Plaza, which is located at Mile marker 1.1 on the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana, state police said. When he approached the driver, the trooper noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the driver’s side cup holder.

Luis Villasenor, 54, was found to have a driving status of suspended prior, and had been driving without being licensed, state police said. He also had an active warrant for failing to appear in court in Lake County, Indiana. After he was placed in custody, a search of his SUV uncovered four hypodermic needles and a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Villasenor was taken to Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, and charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine and unlawful possessing of hypodermic needles/syringes, state police said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended prior and operator never licensed. In addition, he faced charges for the active warrant for failure to appear.