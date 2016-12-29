Gary man killed in Borman Expressway crash

Indiana State Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday night on the Borman Expressway near the ramp to I-65. | Indiana State Police

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on the Borman Expressway in northwest Indiana.

About 11:40 p.m., 58-year-old John Vinson was driving a blue 1995 Cadillac east in the far left lane of I-80/94 when the vehicle swerved across all lanes, ran off the roadway and struck the crash attenuators for the ramp to northbound I-65, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

After the initial impact, the car spun and came to a rest on the outside shoulder, facing southwest, police said.

Vinson, who lived in Gary, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Indiana State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.