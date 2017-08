Gary police officer injured in crash

A police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Calhoun Street in Gary, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The Gary officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, but no condition was provided.

The other driver was not hurt, Westerfield said.

The Lake County sheriff’s office will investigate the crash.