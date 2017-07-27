Gary police seek shooting suspect known only as ‘Fat Folks’

Police are searching for a shooting suspect known to drive this white 1998 Ford Explorer. | Gary police

Gary police are searching for a suspect in a shooting earlier this month who is known only as “Fat Folks.”

The shooting happened July 11 in the Midtown neighborhood, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The suspect, known as “Fat Folks,” is described as a black man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 with a heavy build, neck-length braids and dark complexion, Westerfield said. He drives a white 1998 Ford Explorer with damage on the driver’s side.

Westerfield said he is known to hang out at the Dorie Miller, Color Doors and Oak Knoll housing complexes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210 or (219) 576-4014, or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.