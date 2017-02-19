Gas explosion, fire displaces 3 adults in Dolton

A gas explosion and fire on Sunday in south suburban Dolton displaced three adults.

The gas explosion happened about 2:50 p.m. at a vacant house at 328 Riverside Drive, according to Carolin Moretti, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross.

The vacant house caught fire and caused two other occupied houses nearby to also catch fire, Moretti said. Two families, consisting of three adults, were forced to leave their homes.

The Red Cross was providing the families with housing and food assistance, Moretti said.

The Dolton Fire Department was unable to provide information about the explosion and fire on Sunday.