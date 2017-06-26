‘Gay icon’ haunts Chicago Pride Parade

This Babadook — and others — joined the thousands of people gathered on the North Side for the 48th Annual Chicago Pride Parade, on Sunday. | Jacob Wittich/Sun-Times

During Sunday’s 48th annual Pride Parade, Chicago’s streets flooded with LGBTQ people and allies — and the occasional horror-movie monster. Why did some Pride-goers dress up as a terrifying boogeyman?

The titular character from the 2014 thriller “The Babadook” became an unofficial mascot of pride celebrations nationwide after a Twitter frenzy anointed the monster a “gay icon” earlier this year. It all started when a Tumblr user posted an image that shows the movie listed in the LGBTQ category on Netflix.

From there, the internet embraced the Babadook, reveling in the memes and drawing comparisons between the creature’s life and the experiences of the LGBTQ community.

happy pride month from queer icon the babadook pic.twitter.com/f2JxwQbRDd — jacob (@jacobbullards) June 3, 2017

Ahead of Sunday’s celebration, some residents expressed their hope that the monster would make an appearance. Chicago did not disappoint. While most people sported rainbows and glitter, others wore their haunting, black-and-white Babadook get-up with pride.

first babadook sighting at Chicago pride pic.twitter.com/kiyXGqyl9s — #1 mike brouwer stan (@virquo) June 25, 2017

My first Babadook sighting at the #ChicagoPride Parade lol…wonder how many more I'll be seeing pic.twitter.com/UC3G48Ew5x — Jacob Wittich (@JacobWittich) June 25, 2017