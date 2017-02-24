Geneva man gets 10 years in prison for 2 unrelated burglaries

A west suburban man who stabbed someone in a Geneva burglary he committed while free on bond for another burglary has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ronald D. Anderson, 44, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, pleaded guilty to the two unrelated burglaries, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The first burglary happened about 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2015. Anderson stole wire from an electrical contractor’s trucks that were parked in the 1700 block of Randall Road, prosecutors said. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

The second happened about 11:30 p.m. on March 18, 2016, when Anderson broke into the garage of a home in the 300 block of Cape Way, prosecutors said. The resident heard noises in the garage and went to investigate and found Anderson, with his dog, holding a bag of tools that belonged to the resident.

Anderson dropped the tools and tried to run away, but the resident chased and tackled him in the driveway, the state’s attorney’s office said. Anderson stabbed the resident multiple times, and his dog bit the resident on the leg. Anderson ran away, leaving the dog behind.

Judge Linda S. Abrahamson accepted Anderson’s plea deal Thursday. He was given credit for 341 days served in the Kane County Jail.