George Bannos of Heaven on Seven dies; popularized New Orleans food

Heaven on Seven is renowned for its wall of hot sauce bottles. | File photo

George G. Bannos of the “Heaven on Seven” restaurant family has died.

Mr. Bannos, 65, died of a heart attack Tuesday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after suffering chest pains, according to WLS-TV hosts Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano.

He and his brother Jimmy were partners in their colorful restaurants — lined with hundreds of bottles of hot sauce — on Wabash and in Naperville. They’re known for their delicious gumbo, po-boys, shrimp voodoo grits and other New Orleans specialties.

Their slogan is: “People who come back from Heaven all say the same thing … try the gumbo!”

The brothers worked together for 37 years. They were third-generation restaurateurs. As boys, they did dishes and cleared tables at an eatery owned by their parents, Gus and Catherine Bannos. And, both sets of their grandparents had restaurants.

In 1980, the Bannos family opened the New Garland Coffee Shop in the Garland Building, 111 N. Wabash. New Orleans cooking became the focus in 1985, when they transformed it into the aptly named Heaven on Seven on the Garland’s seventh floor.

In addition to his brother, Mr. Bannos is also survived by his wife Patty and sons Andrew and Alexis. A service is planned at 11 a.m. Friday at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd., Glenview.