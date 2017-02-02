Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 2, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 10:45 a.m. until 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that the Moon moved from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day. If you talk to bosses and VIPs today, you will be optimistic and full of big ideas. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert. This means that despite your optimism, this is not the day to make your big pitch. Just lay the groundwork.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel plans are exciting! You’re not afraid to think big today. You want to plan a big trip or you want to initiate big plans regarding education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law. It’s OK to discuss these matters, but don’t act during the Moon Alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions about inheritances and shared property or how to divide or share something might come up today. However, since most of this day is Moon Alert, it’s a poor day to solidify any decisions. Be careful about going overboard. Don’t give away the farm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Conversations with partners and close friends will be upbeat and positive today. Everyone feels optimistic! Furthermore, this optimism will entice others to jump on board and endorse whatever is proposed. Take a moment to reconsider things and be very cautious during the Moon Alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good day to talk to co-workers, especially in groups. Optimism is the order of the day. However, when it comes to nailing down a specific plan or agreeing to anything important, respect the warning of the Moon Alert. You’ll be glad you did.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a creative day for you! You will enjoy schmoozing with others. You will also enjoy playful activities with children and sports events. You might even enjoy planning an exciting vacation. However, avoid major expenditures or important decisions during the Moon Alert. Be cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions will be positive and ambitious today. You might be ready to take on a big project. Do your homework and get your ducks in a row but wait until the Moon Alert is over before you act. Especially with big repair jobs at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you are full of big thoughts because you’re thinking like a winner. You feel confident and optimistic. This is good. It promotes positive discussions with others. However, because most of this day is a Moon Alert, do not sign contracts or agree to anything important during that time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’ve got big moneymaking ideas today. (This is nothing new; you always have big moneymaking ideas.) If you want to act on these ideas or make a major purchase, respect the restrictions of the Moon Alert for your own good. Forewarned is forearmed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re keen to talk to others today. You have big plans and you want to share them. This is just fine. But for the success of those plans, do not set them into action during the Moon Alert today. Be smart. Timing is everything, especially when a Moon Alert is involved.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Behind-the-scenes research will go well for you today. Because you feel confident and optimistic about achieving your results, you will likely succeed. However, avoid making an important decision or purchase during the Moon Alert today. Stay tuned.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Meetings with friends or groups will be upbeat and positive today. This is a great day to schmooze with others. You might be enthusiastic about new goals. Nevertheless, do be aware of the Moon Alert and avoid important agreements during that time.