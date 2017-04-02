Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions between 4:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s easy to identify with your possessions today. (“My precious!”) This is why you might not want to lend something to someone. You might also feel pushed into a corner where you have to defend yourself about something. It’s just what it is. No biggie.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign for most of the day, which makes you more subjective about everything. “Me, me, me!” Hey, it’s OK to be concerned about yourself. After all, if you don’t take care of yourself, how can you take care of anyone else?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) By late evening, the Moon will move to your sign, where it will be until late Monday night. Until then, you might want to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes because the Moon is in a hidden part of your chart. Start making secret plans to get outta town.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important for you today. This might be a good day to let your hair down and confide in someone. Conversely, maybe somebody needs to confide in you? (You are sympathetic and nurturing.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) For two days every month, the Moon is at the top of your chart, which means personal information about you might be private. This is a bit scary. Leos like publicity but they like to control what is being said about them. (Natch!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Satisfy your urge for stimulating adventure and a chance to travel. Talk to people from different backgrounds and different countries. You are a fact junkie and you love new data. (Did you know that two-thirds of the people on Earth have never shoveled snow?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you don’t like to discuss money with others (you are surprisingly secretive about your assets and wealth) today you are focused on taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. Clean up loose details. Relieve your mind of these worries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For most of this day, the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to be accommodating with others. You have to go more than halfway when dealing with them. Do not blow them out of the water with your intense focus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Act on your impulse to get better organized today. In the busyness of your everyday world, you can ride roughshod over little details that ultimately annoy you and drag you down. Tidy areas that you encounter daily. Tweak your act for your own peace of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Give yourself a chance to play today. Take a long lunch or meet friends for a drink or a get-together at the end of the day. Go home and put your feet up and watch TV. Sports and playful times of children will please you. You need a break today!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your interaction with a parent might be significant today because your focus is on home, family and your private life. Many of you will love a chance to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. “Alone at last! Pour me a cool one!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a busy, chatty day with short trips, errands, conversations and lots of paperwork and reading. Just accept this and go with the flow. Yada yada yada. Yes, you are the white rabbit. “I’m late. I’m late for a very important date!”