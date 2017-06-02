Moon Alert Until 4:45 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Life is unpredictable today. Fortunately, you are resilient and ready to go with the flow. Be careful because there is also a mild accident-prone influence. However, you might also brainstorm some bright ideas!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you might have some excellent, moneymaking ideas. Nevertheless, an unpredictable element will make things tough to control. Keep an eye on your cash flow and belongings to avoid loss, theft or breakage. Forewarned is forearmed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus and lucky Jupiter. This makes you enthusiastic and ready for action. However, think before you act or speak because you might not be able to control the results. Think big but be cautious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might have to temper your activities and efforts today because although you are ambitious right now, too many elements are beyond your control. You have an intense focus on shared property and inheritances. You might come up with a bright idea that positively impacts home and family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Despite your need for more sleep right now, you are enthusiastic and keen to socialize with others, especially female acquaintances. In fact, a friend might surprise you, or you might meet someone new who is different. Quite likely, this person will expand your horizons in some way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s Monday, and people notice you, especially parents and bosses (and the police). They might surprise you or, vice versa, you might surprise them. It’s a good day to discuss money and career issues, but protect yourself by respecting the Moon Alert warning.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Travel plans might change or be canceled today. Ditto for plans with higher schooling. Nevertheless, you are encouraged. In fact, you are entertaining big ideas, which could be the result of a sudden change. Whatever happens will expand your world.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) As you start this week off, make sure you know what’s happening with your banking and anything related to taxes, debt, insurance or inheritances, because a slipup or surprise is likely. You don’t want to be in the dark. Ironically, you can improve your financial position.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A partner or close friend might have a few surprises for you today because they say or do something you least expect. Let’s hope it’s a pleasant surprise, because Jupiter is in the picture, which could mean future travel. And who loves to travel more than you?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Things at work are all sixes and sevens today, which means you have to allow extra time to cope with the unexpected. You might have to deal with delays, equipment breakdowns or minor breakages. Conversely, a co-worker might have a clever idea worth consideration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Stay light on your feet today because social plans might change. Anything to do with children and sports will be subject to change as well. Nevertheless, you feel optimistic and upbeat about something. Take time to schmooze with others and have some fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something unexpected might impact your home scene today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Surprise company might appear at your door. In fact, an unexpected gathering might take place where you live. Stock the fridge.