Moon Alert After 3:45 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or big decisions. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your home routine will change today for some reason. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. A domestic argument? Somebody might make a big deal about something, a mountain out of a mole hill. Cool your jets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. You are a bit excitable today and full of ideas, which is why you might be distracted. Nevertheless, because you are thinking outside of the box, write down your ideas for later consideration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be mindful about your money and possessions today because something unexpected could affect them. You might find money; you might lose money. Definitely, protect your possessions against loss, theft or harm. And yet, this is also a good day for business and commerce. You might boost your income!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional. This is why you might have a bigger reaction to something that occurs, and something unexpected will occur, possibly with a parent or a boss. Stay light on your feet so that you can be flexible and slide either way. Be Teflon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a curious day. In one way, you feel optimistic, upbeat and enthusiastic about your future. Nevertheless, as this day unfolds, unexpected circumstances will throw you a curve ball. This is why you feel agitated at the same time. (It’s complicated.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with a female friend are unusual today. For example, someone might have surprising news for you. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character today. Could be anything. Basically, your relations with females will have a surprise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People notice you for some reason today. Fortunately, it looks positive. People will see you as affluent, wise and friendly. Nevertheless, something will still catch you off guard, which means you have to be prepared. Keep your eyes open.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans will change today, almost certainly. Delays, cancellations or something unusual might occur. Nevertheless, you are still enthusiastic about travel, dealing with foreign countries and anything to do with higher education, medicine, the law, the media and publishing. No worries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Stay on top of your money scene today, especially with regards to shared property, inheritances and insurance. Something unexpected might occur, which means it might be important for you to know about it. Or it might be insignificant. But do you know for sure? Stay tuned so that you are not caught behind the eight ball.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with partners and close friends will have a few surprises or hiccups today. Quite likely, someone will do or say something that catches you off guard. You might also meet someone new who is unusual or different. On the whole, things look positive and upbeat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Expect interruptions to your work routine today. Pet owners should be extra vigilant with their pets today. Make sure you know what’s happening. You might even have a surprising health concern. That’s because today has some unpredictable elements — definitely.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something unexpected will impact your work routine today. Computer glitches, canceled appointments, equipment breakdowns or a surprise visit from someone are a few examples. Basically, this is still positive day at work but there are a few speed bumps.