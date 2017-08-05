Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment from United

United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its flights from London to Chicago. | Getty Images

DES MOINES, Iowa — The owners of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago want to know more about the animal’s death and an explanation of why he was so quickly cremated.

Attorney Guy Cook said Monday that the owners of the rabbit, named Simon, are troubled that he was cremated without an autopsy, soon after his death April 20. Cook says he sent a letter to United Airlines last week but hasn’t heard back.

Simon had been expected to grow to become the world’s largest rabbit. Cook says the buyers had planned to enter Simon at the Iowa State Fair and display him at later events to raise money for the fair.

The owners are seeking the costs of buying and transporting the rabbit and future earnings.

Breeder Annette Edwards had told The Associated Press after the rabbit died last month that a veterinarian checked Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot-long continental rabbit, shortly before the animal was put on a flight from London’s Heathrow airport to Chicago’s O’Hare; from there, it was set to continue on to Kansas City.

“Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane,” Edwards had said from Worcestershire in central England. “He was fit as a fiddle.”

Edwards has said Simon is the offspring of Darius, which the Guinness World Records lists as the world’s longest rabbit at 4 feet 3 inches. Simon had been purchased by a celebrity whom Edwards did not identify.