Giant Radio Flyer wagon is grounded on Michigan Avenue

Radio Flyer's giant wagon, which normally sits in front of their corporate headquarters, 6515 W. Grand Ave., has been spiffed up and was put on display Thursday on Michigan Avenue to help celebrate the company's 100th anniversary. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

It’s giant and it’s functional.

And to keep the 15,000-pound Radio Flyer wagon parked in the courtyard across the street from the Wrigley Building from rolling toward Michigan Avenue and down the Magnificent Mile, wedges like those used to keep aircraft from moving were tucked beneath its wheels.

The safety mechanisms were in place to prevent a promotional event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chicago-based company that put the little red wagon on the map from taking a twist that might be appropriate in the sequel of “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” but is not cool when the mayor is expected to arrive momentarily to bestow his blessings — as was the case Thursday morning.

Curiosity seekers can see the wagon — the planet’s biggest, according the Guinness Book of World Records — in Pioneer Court until a forklift removes it late Thursday.

It will be put it on a flatbed truck that will return it to the company’s headquarters on the 6500 block of West Grand Avenue.

It arrived in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

“I don’t know what else to say other that it’s a really big wagon,” said Carly Abbott Thursday morning as she pushed a strolling containing her two daughters, Wren, 6, and Blythe, 1.

Abbott, of Streeterville, showed up with her kids for the face painting. Free donuts and popsicles were also being handed out and other festivities are scheduled until 3 p.m.

The giant wagon was built 20 years ago for the company’s 80th anniversary. It was inspired by another giant wagon the company built for the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago.

Radio Flyer CEO Robert Pasin said his grandfather, Antonio, an Italian immigrant who started the company, was nicknamed Little Ford “because he did for the wagon what Ford did for the car.”

There’s not much of a backstory to the odd and iconic name of the company. Pasin said his grandfather just took two words that captured the spirit of high technology at the time and put them together.

The family-owned company has about 75 employees in its Chicago office, though production has moved to other locations in the United States and China.

“Today we’re thanking Chicago for the support through the years,” Pasin, of Oak Park, said.

Next to the wagon stands a giant statue of Abraham Lincoln — one of several art exhibits that have been featured in the Pioneer Court space.

Lincoln missed the birth of the Radio Flyer company by 52 years.