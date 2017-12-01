Gilberts man wins $250K lottery prize

A northwest suburban man won $250,000 with a Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket last month.

Steven Scott, of Gilberts, purchased the ticket at Pop’s Pantry, 1195 N. McLean Blvd. in Elgin, and matched all five numbers in the Dec. 22 evening drawing, according to a statement Monday from the Illinois Lottery.

Scott said he would use his winnings to pay bills and then put the rest in the bank, according to the lottery.

The retailer will receive $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.