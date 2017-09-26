Girl, 13, hurt in Schaumburg hit-and-run, police ask for public’s help

A 13-year-old girl was hurt when she was hit by a car that drove away after striking her earlier this month in northwest suburban Schaumburg. Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

The girl was struck about 6:20 a.m. Sept. 6 as she crossed east at a crosswalk at Springinsguth Road and Weathersfield Way, according to Schaumburg police.

The vehicle was described as a black sedan, which drove away north after striking the girl, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information was asked to call (847) 882-3534.