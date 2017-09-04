Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago Lawn

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday afternoon from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Trinity Escobedo was last seen Saturday and was reported missing from the 3400 block of West 61st Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Escobedo is known to frequent the areas near Hamlin Avenue and 63rd Street, as well as Springfield Avenue and 63rd Street, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-5, 125-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting, gray shirt, black yoga pants with black and white lettering and high-top, white gym shoes. She also wears black framed glasses with three small stripes on the side and a white choker necklace.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.