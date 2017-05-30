Girl, 16, charged with robberies on CTA Pink Line, spitting on officer

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with robbing two people earlier this month on the CTA Pink Line and spitting on an officer.

She went up to a 19-year-old woman about 1:30 p.m. on May 4 on a Pink Line train and took the woman’s phone before running away, according to Chicago Police.

Less than a week later, the 16-year-old approached another woman, 20, about 9:10 p.m. on May 8 as she was walking off a Pink Line train, police said. The juvenile struck the woman, sprayed her with pepper spray, took her phone and ran away.

The girl was identified Monday and arrested, police said. While police processed her arrest, she became angry and spit on an officer.

She was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, robbery and aggravated batter of a peace officer, police said. Her name was not released because she is a juvenile.