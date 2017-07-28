Girl, 16, missing from East Garfield Park with baby

A 16-year-old girl and her 4-month-old baby were reported missing Friday night from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Natylia McKinney was last seen Friday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She got into an argument with her guardian and left a home in the 3100 block of West Madison with her 4-month-old son, Randall Legend.

Police said McKinney is often seen in the area of Hoyne and Adams.

McKinney, who was described as a 5-foot-4, 147-pound black girl with brown hair and eyes and a medium complexion, was last seen wearing black legging, a black T-shirt and a black jacket, police said.

Her son was described as a 20-inch, 15-pound black baby with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.