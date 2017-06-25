Girl, 5, critically hurt after nearly drowning in Gold Coast pool

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she nearly drowned Saturday afternoon in Gold Coast neighborhood pool on the Near North Side.

She was swimming in the pool at 2:17 p.m. in the first block of East Division when she went underwater and began to drown, according to Chicago Police.

Her dad jumped into the water and pulled her out, and an unknown witness began to preform CPR to revive the girl until paramedics arrived, police said.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.