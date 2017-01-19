Girl cut by masked intruder in Indian Head Park home invasion

A girl was cut by a masked intruder during a home invasion Wednesday evening in southwest suburban Indian Head Park.

About 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a home invasion in the Acacia subdivision, according to Indian Head Park police.

The victim, a girl whose age wasn’t immediately available, told police she was home alone when she heard noises on the first floor. She went downstairs and saw a white male wearing a mask in the kitchen.

The suspect pulled out a knife and cut the girl on the right arm, causing a superficial wound, police said. The man then ran away.

There were no signs of forced entry, police said. Several agencies searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Indiana Head Park police are investigating along with the Cook County sheriff’s office, Cook County Forest Preserve police and Countryside police.