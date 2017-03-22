Girl who was gang raped on Facebook Live getting online threats

The mother of a 15-year-old girl whose apparent sexual assault was streamed live on Facebook says her daughter has received online threats since the attack.

The woman, whom The Associated Press isn’t identifying to protect the identity of her daughter, says her daughter is staying with a relative and is scared to return to their home in Lawndale on the West Side.

She says that since the attack, people have threatened on Facebook that “they are going to get her” daughter. She says neighborhood kids have been laughing about the attack and ringing her doorbell looking for her daughter.

Andrew Holmes, a local activist who helped the mother get video of the attack to the police, says it shows a frightened girl who was resisting.

Authorities say about 40 people watched the video live on Facebook and that none of them reported it to the police.