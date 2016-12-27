Girls, 13 and 14, shot in Gresham

Two teenage girls were wounded, one critically, in a shooting late Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The girls, ages 13 and 14, were sitting in a van at 11:34 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Union when two males walked up and fired shots into the vehicle before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The 14-year-old was struck in the back and taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The 13-year-old suffered a graze wound to the arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The younger girl’s father, a 28-year-old documented gang member, was driving the van shortly before the shooting, according to police. He had just gotten out of the van and gone inside a home when the shooting occurred.

Police said it was not known if the girls were the intended targets, but neither of them had any gang affiliations.

A 2-year-old boy was also inside the van at the time of the shooting, but he was not injured, police said.