Girls still critical two days after separate shootings

Yolanda Scott used to flinch at the sound of gunfire.

“I’m not even afraid no more,” the 29-year-old said, shaking with rage and frustration. “That’s crazy. Who gets accustomed or adjusted to this?”

Scott might not be afraid for herself, but she lives in dread that something might happen to her 7-year-old daughter, Mariah — particularly after a bullet hit one of her schoolmates Saturday night on a basketball court at Henderson Elementary School in West Englewood.

Twelve-year-old Kanari Gentry remained in critical condition after a stray bullet struck her while she was playing on the basketball courts attached to her school.

On Monday, the noisy chatter of children at play could be heard coming from behind the school’s brick walls. But students inside also faced a more somber task — they were making an enormous get-well card for Kanari, and trying, as best they could, to process what had just happened to their friend.

Scott was taking no chances. She kept Mariah away from school Monday.

“Until this (calms) down, I really don’t want her to get too overwhelmed or confused,” Scott said.

Kanari was one of two girls wounded within about half an hour of each other on Saturday, a tragic coincidence that had Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) holding a news conference outside Henderson Elementary.

Lopez, talking to reporters outside Henderson Elementary, said he met with Kanari’s family Monday morning.

“They are trying their best to keep their hopes up. They are hoping for a miracle … and they are hoping Kanari can go home,” Lopez said.

Lopez told reporters he wants “every single dollar” of the property-tax rebate money to be used to try to stop the city’s violence.

“This is an example of what we are dealing with: A block-by-block war that is going unchecked, uninterrupted, with 10-year-olds, 11-year-olds, 12-year-olds being gunned down in the process,” Lopez said.

Both girls — Kanari and Takiya Holmes, 11, remained in critical condition early Monday afternoon, relatives said.

Her mother, Nakeeia Williams, heard gunshots and told everyone in the car to get down.

Takiya was sitting next to her 3-year-old brother in the back seat of a van — her mother and aunt were in the front seats — when gunfire erupted about 7:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Takiya’s mother, Nakeeia Williams, was parked outside a dry cleaning store where she worked, and planned to exchange cars with a co-worker when someone fired shots.

Takiya was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was on life support Sunday.